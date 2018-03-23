According to the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and hope to land his signature this summer, with Los Blancos ‘willing’ to complete a deal for £50m.
The 24-year-old joined Real Madrid from RC Lens in 2011 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions. Varane has made 40 caps for the France national team and is a regular in defence for club and country.
The Mirror says United tried to sign him in 2011 before he made the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jose Mourinho – who signed him at Real – wanted him at Chelsea in 2014.
Despite the £100k-per-week star making 21 appearances in La Liga this season, the report says Real are open to a sale for the right price. It’s good news for United as they’re in the market for a stellar centre-back due to the high number of mistakes being made by Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof.
Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo have hardly featured this season and could be moved on in the summer, leaving a void for a new face to come in. It’s unknown if Varane is open to a move to Old Trafford, however.
