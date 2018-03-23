Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Good news for Manchester United with Real Madrid ‘willing’ to complete deal for Varane

Good news for Manchester United with Real Madrid ‘willing’ to complete deal for Varane

23 March, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours
Manchester United transfer news

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and hope to land his signature this summer, with Los Blancos ‘willing’ to complete a deal for £50m.

The 24-year-old joined Real Madrid from RC Lens in 2011 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions. Varane has made 40 caps for the France national team and is a regular in defence for club and country.

The Mirror says United tried to sign him in 2011 before he made the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jose Mourinho – who signed him at Real – wanted him at Chelsea in 2014.

Despite the £100k-per-week star making 21 appearances in La Liga this season, the report says Real are open to a sale for the right price. It’s good news for United as they’re in the market for a stellar centre-back due to the high number of mistakes being made by Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof.

Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo have hardly featured this season and could be moved on in the summer, leaving a void for a new face to come in. It’s unknown if Varane is open to a move to Old Trafford, however.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

On This Day in Football: City post record victory, Hampden Park hosts world record crowd
Arsenal could agree deal with Manchester United for ‘abused’ Bellerin

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.