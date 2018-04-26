Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Good news for Liverpool is bad news for Real Madrid’s deal for Salah

26 April, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Transfer News & Rumours

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have made it clear in no uncertain terms to Real Madrid that Mohamed Salah will not be sold this summer.

The £90k-per-week star was linked with a £200m move to Los Blancos this summer, but the Reds will rebuff any interest.

It’s good news as Liverpool could challenge for the Premier League title next season if they retain their best players.

Losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona was a blow in January, but the Merseysiders have no plans to allow any more talented individuals to leave.

Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma last summer and has scored 43 goals in 47 games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was named PFA Player of the Year following an outstanding debut season which led to a number of European giants professing an interest.

Real, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were three sides reportedly keen on Salah but Liverpool won’t sell him this summer, even for £200m.

The Merseysiders thrashed Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash this week, so there’s plenty of reasons for the Egyptian international to stay at Liverpool regardless.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently third in the Premier League, three points off second-placed Manchester United after 35 games.

Only Manchester City (98) have scored more goals than Liverpool (80) which suggests they could challenge the Sky Blues in the title race next season if they can pick up where they’ve left off.

