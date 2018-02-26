Blog Competitions English Premier League Good news as Liverpool and Real Madrid could agree deal for Ceballos

Good news as Liverpool and Real Madrid could agree deal for Ceballos

26 February, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool have been given good news in their pursuit for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 21-year-old likely to be moved on from the Santiago Bernabéu this summer following a lack of playing time, reports the Mirror.

Ceballos joined Real from Real Betis last summer but has made just seven starts in all competitions – two in La Liga and five in the Copa Del Rey – racking up only 705 minutes of playing time.

The Spanish u21 international, whose release clause is £439.6m, has fallen down the pecking order, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Mateo Kovacic getting more game time under Zinedine Zidane, and his future is uncertain as a result.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Liverpool came in for Ceballos last month but found their interest rebuffed by Real. But with regular action continuing to allude him, a summer move might be on the cards.

Switching to Liverpool would be no guarantee of game time, however, with Adam Lallana, James Milner, Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum as options in the midfield.

The Spaniard’s time at Real Betis proves he does have the quality, making 39 chances, 39 successful dribbles, while also making over 90 tackles and 57 interceptions in 30 games.

It’s not hard to see why Liverpool are so keen to land the midfielder.

Major horse racing events each year
Liverpool should make a move for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.