Good news as Liverpool and Real Madrid could agree deal for Ceballos

Liverpool have been given good news in their pursuit for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 21-year-old likely to be moved on from the Santiago Bernabéu this summer following a lack of playing time, reports the Mirror.
Ceballos joined Real from Real Betis last summer but has made just seven starts in all competitions – two in La Liga and five in the Copa Del Rey – racking up only 705 minutes of playing time.
The Spanish u21 international, whose release clause is £439.6m, has fallen down the pecking order, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Mateo Kovacic getting more game time under Zinedine Zidane, and his future is uncertain as a result.
According to El Chiringuito TV, Liverpool came in for Ceballos last month but found their interest rebuffed by Real. But with regular action continuing to allude him, a summer move might be on the cards.
Switching to Liverpool would be no guarantee of game time, however, with Adam Lallana, James Milner, Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum as options in the midfield.
The Spaniard’s time at Real Betis proves he does have the quality, making 39 chances, 39 successful dribbles, while also making over 90 tackles and 57 interceptions in 30 games.
It’s not hard to see why Liverpool are so keen to land the midfielder.