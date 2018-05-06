Good news as Kante ‘will not accept’ Real Madrid

According to Don Balon, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ‘will not accept’ Real Madrid’s approach because he feels he’ll struggle for playing time with Casemiro still at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Kante reportedly fears following in the footsteps of Javier Mascherano who was turned into a defender after joining the Liga giants as competition in the midfield was too fierce.
It’s good news for the Blues, as the £120k-per-week French international could be key to any success next season. Antonio Conte’s men have endured a difficult title defence, currently sitting fifth in the table with three games remaining, which has raised questions about the futures of their star performers.
Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 and has gone on to make more than 80 appearances in all competitions, contributing six goals. The 27-year-old’s form in England has led to interest from Real Madrid, but Kante has no desire to join Los Blancos unless Casemiro left.
Don Balon say the combative midfielder fears he’d be forced to play as a makeshift centre-back to get more playing time, similar to Mascherano who joined Barcelona as a midfielder but was transformed into a defender after leaving Liverpool in 2010.
