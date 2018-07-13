Gonzalo Higuain has agreed to join Chelsea, he has two conditions

Chelsea could end up signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus this summer.
According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are looking to sign the Argentine international and the player has already informed them of his desire to join.
Fali Ramadani, the man who is helping Chelsea close the deal has been told that the player wants to move to Stamford Bridge.
Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier this week and Higuain is unlikely to start ahead of the Portuguese forward next season.
It seems that the striker is looking to play regularly even if he has to leave the club.
The report adds that Higuain will only join the Blues if they fulfil two of his conditions.
The Argentine will only join the Premier League giants if Maurizio Sarri takes over. Furthermore, they will have to agree to his wage demands of €7 million a year.
Alvaro Morata had a poor debut season with the Blues and Chelsea will need to add more goals to the side. Higuain has proven himself as a world-class poacher over the years and he would be a major coup. The Juventus striker managed to score 23 goals last season.
The 30-year-old is likely to cost around €55 million and that could prove to be a bargain in today’s market. Also, he has worked with Sarri before and therefore he should have no problems adapting to his style of play at Chelsea next season.