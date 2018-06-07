Glasgow Rangers signing Gareth McAuley would be a masterstroke from Steven Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers are trying to bring West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
According to a report from the Scottish Daily Record, the Gers want the veteran defender in the summer transfer window and it could be a masterstroke signing.
McAuley joined the Baggies in 2011 and has made over 200 Premier League appearances for them. A hard working and dedicated centre-back, he has also represented Northern Ireland 79 times.
He is 38 years old and that is something Rangers fans could be bothered about, but it is a risk free signing as he would come on a free transfer.
However, he is still good enough to play at this level, and will bring different qualities to the side.
Steven Gerrard will rely on McAuley’s experience during his transition phase. He is a model professional and an immediate upgrade for the Gers.
He is still good enough to be a regular Rangers first team player, and the Ibrox club must sign him this summer.