Glasgow Rangers fans tear into Bruno Alves after poor display

Glasgow Rangers suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium.
After a strong resurgence under Graeme Murty, the Gers have now lost back to back league games, having lost against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash last week.
Many expected Rangers to bounce back from the defeat and carry on with the job of finishing the season strongly, but their latest defeat is only going to add further pressure on Murty.
Despite Rangers managing a whooping 61% possession and registering 10 shots they were not clinical enough. There were so many under-performers on the day, but one player who has seriously disappointed is Bruno Alves.
The 36-year-old was signed by Pedro Caixinha last summer and the Portuguese defender hasn’t been convincing at all this season.
He was very poor against Kilmarnock and Rangers fans are discussing on social networking site Twitter whether it would be at all a good idea to keep him at the club for another season.
Here are some of the best selected tweets:
Nothing to do with Morelos, nothing to do with Cummings. Terrible performance all over the park. Not one performance from a blue jersey.
Would happily never see Bruno Alves in a Rangers shirt ever again.
— Stu (@_stuhamilton) March 17, 2018
The only thing he’s done is score a free kick against Dunfermline. He is a giant waste of space who looks completely and utterly disinterested
— Stu (@_stuhamilton) March 17, 2018
I agree for a “Portuguese international” who can only head or kick the ball in the direction he’s facing is a farce! We play like that against them we will get skelped
— James Williams (@james_w_89) March 17, 2018
Don’t know how many times he was diving in on that right hand side leaving us open in the middle.. wouldn’t think he’s as experienced as he actually is
— Rorry (@RorryGoodall95) March 17, 2018
I’d be disappointed if I ever seen Alves in a rangers shirt again
— * (@1872duncan) March 17, 2018
Bruno Alves for a big name signing has been rotten and today summed it up when all he done was just hit and hope it gets to someone with same jersey.
— Simon Mc82 (@simonmcq) March 17, 2018
Bruno Alves and Sean Goss are both absolute cowards and I hope neither pull on our jersey ever again
— ً (@LockieA55) March 17, 2018
Bruno Alves is a fraud
— Jack 🌹 (@JackMcD72) March 17, 2018