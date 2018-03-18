Blog Columns Site News Glasgow Rangers fans tear into Bruno Alves after poor display

18 March, 2018

Glasgow Rangers suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium.

After a strong resurgence under Graeme Murty, the Gers have now lost back to back league games, having lost against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash last week.

Many expected Rangers to bounce back from the defeat and carry on with the job of finishing the season strongly, but their latest defeat is only going to add further pressure on Murty.

Despite Rangers managing a whooping 61% possession and registering 10 shots they were not clinical enough. There were so many under-performers on the day, but one player who has seriously disappointed is Bruno Alves.

The 36-year-old was signed by Pedro Caixinha last summer and the Portuguese defender hasn’t been convincing at all this season.

He was very poor against Kilmarnock and Rangers fans are discussing on social networking site Twitter whether it would be at all a good idea to keep him at the club for another season.

Here are some of the best selected tweets:

