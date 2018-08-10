Glasgow Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly display vs NK Maribor

Glasgow Rangers earned an emphatic 3-1 win over NK Maribor in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier at Ibrox with Steven Gerrard’s side putting in an impressive performance.
The Gers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter and some of them showered their love for new signing Lassana Coulibaly who was outstanding for the Ibrox side.
Rangers defeated Maribor 3-1 in the Europa League qualifier on Thursday night, and it was undoubtedly the best performance from the Gers under Gerrard’s stewardship so far.
Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for Rangers in the 5th minute. Club skipper James Tavernier, who was reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion on the transfer deadline day, added another five minutes after the break. And Coulibaly put the icing on the cake when he scored in the 86th minute.
The Malian midfielder, who joined Rangers on loan from Angers, has put in a flawless performance, and a majority of the Gers fans consider him to be one of the candidates for the Man of the Match.
@RangersFC please make Coulibaly our priority signing at the end of the season
— Ryan (@rfc_1872NI) August 9, 2018
Coulibaly. The guy can win a game of Connect 4 wi 3 shots!
— Scotty (@ScottyRFC) August 9, 2018
Coulibaly can slam a revolving door
— Gary | RFC 🤪 (@GP_Byrne) August 9, 2018
Coulibaly can knock a sandcastle over just by staring at it.
— James (@James1o1o) August 9, 2018
kante is a poor mans Coulibaly
— Reilly (@Reilly_RFC) August 9, 2018
The ghost of Ryan Jack that took over Coulibaly
— 🇬🇧Rampant Ryan Jack🇬🇧 (@RampantRyanJack) August 9, 2018
Coulibaly. He was flawless
— David Gibson (@gibbo89) August 9, 2018
Rangers now have a healthy advantage going into the second leg in Slovenia but Gerrard will surely warn his players against complacency.
There’s a lot to play for next week but Rangers players can feel proud of the tremendous shift they put in during the game against NK Maribor.