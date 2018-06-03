Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confident James Tavernier will stay at Ibrox

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has taken two major transfer decisions as he looks to shape the squad at the Ibrox club to his own taste.
The Gers have already made three signings and are expected to remain busy throughout the summer transfer window. There will be a few exodus as well, but Gerrard is keen to hold on to his star players.
According to reports from the Daily Record, the Rangers boss has decided to keep hold of James Tavernier, despite interest from the Premier League.
The 27-year-old is an important player for the Gers, and he is reportedly wanted by Crystal Palace. However, Gerrard is confident that Tavernier will commit to being a part of his rebuilding job at Ibrox.
In fact, he has also given assurances to a host of other players that he will not rush into ending their Rangers careers.
Another key player who Gerrard wants to keep at the club is Josh Windass. Both Windass and Tavernier are vital for Rangers, and Gerrard has told director of football Mark Allen not to encourage bids for either of them over the summer.