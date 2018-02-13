Giorgio Chiellini says Harry Kane is on the same level as Lionel Messi

Tottenham take on Juventus in the Champions League later tonight and Giorgio Chiellini has been talking up Harry Kane’s ability ahead of the clash.
The Italian centre-back revealed that the England international is on par with Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar right now.
He said: “Kane is now among the elite players in the world. Over the last years, with the goals he has scored, he has been on the level of the best. Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar — Kane has been on that level. He is one of those players that is irreplaceable – and I am sure that Tottenham will be doing all they can to make sure he stays.”
There is no doubt that Kane is the best striker around Europe right now but to claim that he is on a similar level to that of Lionel Messi is frankly surprising. The Barcelona superstar is simply in a league of his own.
Kane is a world-class player who would improve most teams around the world but it seems that the Juventus star is overrating his opponent for tonight.
Tottenham will be hoping for an away win tonight and they will want to take a lead back to Wembley for the second leg. The Londoners have been in superb form lately and they will be full of confidence for this one.
Pochettino’s men recently beat Manchester United and Arsenal in the league.