Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Poor move’ – Gibson slaughtered after Everton, West Ham and Leicester links

‘Poor move’ – Gibson slaughtered after Everton, West Ham and Leicester links

28 April, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Everton, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

According to Sky Sports, Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson and could make an approach for the £20m-rated centre-back this summer.

The news hasn’t gone down too well with supporters on all sides, however, with the majority unconvinced that he’s good enough for the Premier League.

The 25-year-old rose through the youth ranks to the Boro first-team in 2011 and has gone on to make 200 appearances in all competitions since.

Gibson has been an ever-present this season, racking up 44 appearances in the Championship as the North-East side look set for the playoffs.

He earned a call-up to the England national team last season and signed a new deal with Boro earlier this campaign.

Leicester City reportedly made two approaches for Gibson but were rebuffed in their efforts, although they’re in the race for his signature again this summer.

The Foxes are joined by an Everton side looking for younger defensive options, as the likes of Phil Jagielka (35 years old) and Ashley Williams (33) are in the eve of their careers.

West Ham are also short at the back, with Winston Reid injured, Declan Rice still young and inexperienced and James Collins (34) being no spring chicken.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Liverpool vs Stoke City confirmed starting line-ups
On This Day in Football: Wembley’s grand opening, Sir Bobby bids United goodbye

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.