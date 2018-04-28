According to Sky Sports, Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson and could make an approach for the £20m-rated centre-back this summer.
The news hasn’t gone down too well with supporters on all sides, however, with the majority unconvinced that he’s good enough for the Premier League.
Hi Reiss. I have it on good authority that Ben Gibson has found his level within the championship and for that reason, and that reason alone, I feel it would be a poor move for all clubs involved.
— George (@GeoSayersss) April 27, 2018
The 25-year-old rose through the youth ranks to the Boro first-team in 2011 and has gone on to make 200 appearances in all competitions since.
Gibson has been an ever-present this season, racking up 44 appearances in the Championship as the North-East side look set for the playoffs.
He earned a call-up to the England national team last season and signed a new deal with Boro earlier this campaign.
Leicester City reportedly made two approaches for Gibson but were rebuffed in their efforts, although they’re in the race for his signature again this summer.
The Foxes are joined by an Everton side looking for younger defensive options, as the likes of Phil Jagielka (35 years old) and Ashley Williams (33) are in the eve of their careers.
West Ham are also short at the back, with Winston Reid injured, Declan Rice still young and inexperienced and James Collins (34) being no spring chicken.
Stats from Transfermarkt.