We reported on Wednesday that Arsenal had completed another summer signing with Bernd Leno joining from Bayer Leverkusen and supporters are delighted with the news.
Petr Cech came in for a lot of criticism last season after making a number of costly errors and conceding 48 Premier League goals, so fans are pleased to see Arsenal have addressed the problem.
Get in!!! #HeyLeno
Buzzing!!!
Oooooooooooooh YES
Welcome to Arsenal @Bernd_Leno . Welcome to the most Unique football club in the world.
Great signing. Emery sorting that defence as priority. Goals were never the issue!
@TahirDuckett I’m VERY excited about this.
The Gunners will go into next season with five first-team goalkeepers – Leno, Cech, David Ospina, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Macey. It’s likely Leno and Cech will fight for a starting place in the Premier League, while Ospina might be moved on permanently this summer. Macey and Martinez could be loaned out for a season.
There’s a lot for Arsenal supporters to be excited about this summer as the club have been moving quickly in the transfer market to procure all their targets. They’ve signed Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus to provide back-up to Hector Bellerin at right-back and will add Sokratis Papastathopoulos to their defensive ranks. Lucas Torreira could solve their midfield woes this summer too.
As for Leno, the German goalkeeper could take time to settle at the Emirates, but he could be a good servant in time.
