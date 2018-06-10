Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Get in!’, ‘Buzzing’ – fans excited as Man City agree new deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Grimshaw

‘Get in!’, ‘Buzzing’ – fans excited as Man City agree new deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Grimshaw

10 June, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Friday that Manchester City had agree a new deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and supporters are delighted with the news. Grimshaw was out of contract this summer but is now staying at the Etihad Stadium until 2021.

The 20-year-old was promoted to the first-team last season and will be competing with Ederson and Claudio Bravo for a starting place in 2018/19. Grimshaw has made 36 appearances at youth level for City and is yet to make a first senior outing.

With City struggling to complete deals to bring in their transfer targets this summer, fans have had little to shout about. The Sky Blues may have won last season’s Premier League title at a canter, but that doesn’t stop them trying to strengthen for a difficult campaign to come.

Grimshaw’s renewal suggests the goalkeeping positions will now be left alone for the summer, as manager Pep Guardiola has Ederson, Bravo and Grimshaw in the first-team, but his journey doesn’t stop there. The task is now to get minutes in the senior side and prove he belongs with the big boys.

He’s still young and has a potentially successful career ahead of him, so it’s all about how Grimshaw applies himself in the next three years in Manchester.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Man Utd could agree deal for Odriozola, Mourinho wants one over Real Madrid
Gotze praises Klopp, would be happy to work with him at Liverpool

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.