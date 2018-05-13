Gerrard beware – great players don’t always make great managers

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt says Steven Gerrard was the greatest player he ever lined up with – and he’s under the misapprehension that will guarantee he’ll be a successful manager.
Gerrard has accepted the task of reviving Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and Kuyt believes his former teammate’s playing ability will stand him in good stead at Ibrox.
“Steven Gerrard is the greatest I have ever played with in my life,” said Kuyt.
“I have learnt so much from him. He is an absolute icon – and I am sure he is going to be a great manager too.”
Okie dokie, Dirk.
Quite what evidence Kuyt’s views are based on is anyone’s guess, but it’s fair to say they’re probably not founded in anything other than back-slapping favourtism.
Putting aside the fact that Gerrard never managed to win a league title with Liverpool, suggestions that great players make great managers is seriously deluded.
Not convinced? Check out the managerial records (or lack thereof) of the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona – both significantly greater players than Gerrard – and you’ll see Kuyt’s opinion is flawed.
Admittedly, that argument is fairly simplistic but you only need to look at Gary Neville’s failure at Valencia to see that this managerial lark is not as easy as it seems.
Factor in the fact that Gerrard will have to battle against Celtic’s superior financial resources and there are no guarantees that the former Liverpool star will be a success as a manager.
It’s also not unreasonable to think that if Gerrard fails at Ibrox his “iconic” status as a player could quickly be forgotten when it comes to future managerial appointments.