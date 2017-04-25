Gary Neville hails Sergio Aguero as the best striker in the Premier League

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has hailed Manchester City star Sergio Aguero as the best striker in the Premier League after Thierry Henry.
Neville has selected his best Manchester City XI where he picked Aguero and his compatriot Carlos Tevez as the two strikers upfront.
The former Manchester United defender said that Aguero is a fantastic player and a wonder to watch. He added that the Argentine has been the best striker in the league for the past five or six seasons.
“Aguero has been the best striker in the Premier League for the last five or six seasons. Since Thierry Henry left he has been the best striker for me. A fantastic player and wonderful to watch,” said Neville to SkySports.
Aguero’s record at Man City
Since joining the club in 2011, Aguero has scored 119 Premier League goals in 176 matches. He has scored over 20 league goals in three of his six seasons at the club.
This season he has been in good form as well and has scored 17 league goals. However, he didn’t even make the nominations for the 2017 Premier League Player of the Year award.
Is he the best striker in the Premier Leaguer?
Aguero is a typical modern day striker who brings lot more to the game than just scoring goals. He is a fantastic footballer and a treat to watch.
However, he struggles to remain injury-free during the course of the season. Plus, Aguero has a tendency to score in bulks and in patches rather than scoring on a consistent basis like Diego Costa or Harry Kane.
Having said that, he is a terrific player and undoubtedly one of the best in the Premier League.