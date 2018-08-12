Gary Lineker raves about Everton new signing Richarlison

Everton claimed a 2-2 draw against Premier League newcomers Wolves at Molineux on Saturday where new signing Richarlison stole the show for the Toffees.
The Brazilian, who joined the Merseyside club from Watford in the summer, found the net twice with his first two shots for his new club, as 10-man Everton hold on to a draw.
Former England striker and BBC pundit Gary Lineker was impressed with Richarlison’s performance, and he said on Twitter the 21-year-old could prove to be a bargain buy for the club.
10 man Everton (why is it 10 man and not 10 men?) take the lead at Wolves. Both goals scored by Richarlison, a bargain at £40m.
Consistency key for Richarlison
Lineker’s comment on Twitter will surely excite the Everton fans, but it also comes with a caution.
The big money transfer raised plenty of eyebrows, and Richarlison did well to silence his critics. Last season, he shone in the first half of the campaign for Watford but horribly struggled in the second half of the season.
He looks sharper than ever under Marco Silva, but it remains to be seen whether he can perform consistently throughout the season.