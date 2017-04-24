Gary Lineker hails PFA winners N’Golo Kante and Dele Alli

BBC pundit Gary Lineker took to Twitter to shower lavish praise on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli after the 21-year-old won the PFA young player of the year on Sunday.
Alli has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Spurs. He had scored 16 goals in the Premier League this season, and has provided five assists as well.
While Alli functions mainly as an attacking midfielder, he likes to drift into channels and often operates as a second striker for the team.
Lineker has described the England midfielder as “enormously talented” and congratulated him for winning this prestigious award for the second season in a row.
Congratulations to the enormously talented @Dele_Alli on winning @PFA young footballer of the year for the 2nd successive year.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 23, 2017
The BBC Pundit in a separate tweet has praised Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante for winning the PFA Player of the Year award. The Frenchman has been a colossal figure at the heart of midfield for Antonio Conte’s side, and he deserves this award more than anybody else.
Lineker has described him as an “astonishing player” and says that the award had been “thoroughly deserved”.
Congratulations to @nglkante on being voted @PFA footballer of the year. Thoroughly deserved honour. An astonishing player.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 23, 2017
Kante is on course to win a second successive Premier League crown after playing a massive role in Leicester city’s title triumph last year.
“To be chosen by the players to be player of the year means a lot to me,” Kante said, as quoted by Sky Sports.
“It means the world to be chosen and it’s been two beautiful seasons, one with Leicester, and we are in good form with Chelsea. To be player of the year, it’s a great honour.”