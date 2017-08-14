Gary Lineker and Don Hutchison shower praise on Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur opened their 2017/18 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.
After a stalemate opening first half, Dele Alli put the North London outfit ahead just past the hour mark, and Ben Davies added a second on 70 minutes.
Christian Eriksen swung in a delightful delivery, which was brilliantly anticipated by Alli. The 21-year-old’s intelligent movement behind the goal was praised by fans and pundits alike on social media platforms.
Former England striker and BBC Match of the Day pundit, Gary Lineker, took to social networking site Twitter to express his view on Alli.
The movement of @Dele_Alli is exemplary and way beyond his years. Will score bundles of goals in his career.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 13, 2017
Don Hutchison, former Tottenham Hotspur player, says Alli should be on Barcelona and Real Madrid’s radar.
Ali Off and running! While people talk Dembele+C,tino. Surely Deli Ali must be on Barca/Real Madrid radar🔥🔥 https://t.co/D8Pzj4Gizb
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) August 13, 2017
Alli enjoyed a phenomenal 2016/17 campaign where he scored 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Spurs.
Former Tottenham player, Graham Roberts, has predicted on Twitter that Alli will score 20 Premier League goals this season.
@Dele_Alli will hit 20 prem goals this season 👍👍
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) August 13, 2017