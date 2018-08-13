Garth Crooks raves about Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Popular football pundit Garth Crooks has showered praise on Wolverhampton midfielder Ruben Neves and included him in his Premier League team of the weak for BBC Sport.
Wolves made a return to the Premier League this season after winning the Championship last term, and they produced a solid performance against Everton on their opening day fixture.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Marco Silva’s Everton at the Molineux on Saturday.
Neves was outstanding during the match for Wolves, as he scored one goal and set up another. However, it is his overall display – control over the ball, swift passing, and dictating the tempo of the game – that impressed everyone including the BBC pundit.
The Portuguese attempted 10 long balls during the game which shows his penchant for creativity. He had the most touches on the pitch than any other player and made 91 passes during the game.
Crooks has hailed his performance as ‘sensational’ and says the Portuguese has the world at his feet at the tender age of 21.
He adds that if Neves keeps on performing at a high level in the Premier League, it won’t be long before the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling for his services.
“The place was jumping, probably in anticipation of Neves’ performance,” said Crooks to BBC Sports.
“The Portugal international didn’t disappoint either. He was sensational, and at the tender age of 21 he has the world at his feet.
“Needless to say, if he can keep Wolves up, then Barcelona or Real Madrid are bound to come knocking. Not even the most ardent Wolves fan could expect the player to remain in the West Midlands if that was the case.”