Garth Crooks raves about West Brom defender Craig Dawson

BBC pundit Garth Crooks in his ‘Team of the Week’ column on BBC Sport has picked West Brom defender Craig Dawson and has praised him heavily.
Dawson was superb for the Baggies as they earned a crucial 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
West Brom are narrowly hanging in there for Premier League survival, but the victory against Spurs should give them enormous belief.
The 28-year-old, who earns around £15k-per-week at West Brom, has been an epitome of consistency for the Baggies this season.
Crooks has hailed him as “magnificent”, and believes he should win the Baggies’ player of the season award.
“Regardless of whether West Brom stay in the Premier League, Craig Dawson must win their player of the season award,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“He has been magnificent. If he’s not putting his body on the line for his team he is in the opposition’s penalty area looking to affect the game. It was Dawson who rose above everyone to get his head to the ball in the dying seconds against Spurs in a desperate attempt to score a goal.”
Dawson is highly under-rated but he is one of the most consistent players in the Premier League. He is versatile and can play in both central defence as well as in the right back position.
It remains to be seen whether West Brom can hold on to him in the summer transfer window if they drop down to the Championship.
A host of clubs including Celtic, Burnley and West Ham, are vying for his signature according to reports from the Mirror (Sunday People, 06/05/2018 page 53), and West Brom could find it difficult to hold on to him if they get relegated at the end of the season.