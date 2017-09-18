Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United have moved up to fourth in the Premier League table after securing a 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.
Christian Atsu put the hosts in front from a wonderful delivery from Matt Ritchie. But then, Xherdan Shaqiri curled in an equaliser from long range to restore parity.
However, it was the Newcastle skipper, Jamaal Lascelles, who stepped up to the plate once again, and earned his side all three points.
The 23-year-old scored his second goal in as many games, as the Magpies recorded their third successive Premier League win.
Former Tottenham Hotspur player turned football pundit, Garth Crooks says that Lascelles looks a real danger on set-pieces for Newcastle.
The BBC pundit, however, feels that Newcastle’s heroic run will soon come to an end, because they will run out of gas.
“Their captain looks a real danger on set-pieces for Newcastle – scoring against Swansea last weekend – and so it proved again as he towered above the Stoke defence to nod home the winner,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“It was ironic that Lascelles found himself remonstrating with referee Stuart Attwell about his refusal to award the Magpies a penalty just before that. I must say I agreed with Attwell – Kurt Zouma did make contact with the ball.
“However, it was from the ensuing corner kick that Lascelles got his rewards. He should have scored earlier in a similar situation but put too much into the header.”
He says that Newcastle’s bubble will burst at some point, and therefore it is imperative that Rafael Benitez should be allowed to “continue developing this team” in January.
Benitez has voiced his frustration this summer regarding lack of investment, but all he can do now is to get the best out of the squad he has at his disposal.
“This is heroic stuff from these Newcastle lads but be sure they will soon run out of gas. It is imperative that Rafa Benitez is allowed to continue developing this team in January because this bubble will burst.”