Garth Crooks raves about Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace started their 2018-19 Premier League campaign on a positive note after winning 2-0 against newcomers Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Wilfried Zaha grabbed the headline with a late winner for Palace but one player who really stepped up and duly impressed was youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The 20-year-old right back is a product of the club’s youth academy, and made his debut for Roy Hodgson’s team last season. He made seven Premier League appearances before this game, and Hodgson has full confidence in the youngster’s ability.
Former Tottenham player and now a popular BBC pundit, Garth Crooks, has been left impressed by Wan-Bissaka’s display against the Cottagers.
It was an impressive performance from the youngster, who tackled Ryan Sessegnon, Andre Schurrle and Ibrahima Cisse with great aplomb. He ended the day on a high after providing an assist for Zaha.
Crooks says that Palace have unearthed a diamond and Fulham should quickly offer the youngster a new contract extension.
“Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was “more than happy to give Wan-Bissaka a pat on the back” when asked about the performance of the full-back against Fulham,” wrote Crooks for BBC Sports.
“I suggest the Palace boss gives the defender an extended contract and quick – this lad can play.
“And Hodgson offers the player a pat on the back! Palace have found a diamond and if I were them, I would ensure his long-term future at Selhurst Park was secured very quickly.”
The youngster made four tackles during the game, and showed great awareness by making four crucial interceptions during the course of the 90 minutes.
Wan-Bissaka is an exciting young player and has a bright future ahead of him.