Garth Crooks impressed with Tottenham Hotspur target Wilfried Zaha

Garth Crooks has suggested to BBC Sport that Wilfried Zaha is the jewel in the Crystal Palace crown and that without him the Eagles would struggle.
Zaha scored a stunning goal during Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth on Saturday, but the threat of relegation still looms large for Roy Hodgson’s side as they sit in 17th place, one place and three points above the relegation zone.
The 25-year-old is the heart-beat of this side, and his goals, assists, and overall contribution only goes to show that he is absolutely vital for the London outfit. He has earned rich plaudits with his performances this season, and Crooks says that he would pay to watch the former Manchester United player in action.
The BBC pundit adds that what makes Zaha so special is that he is unpredictable, exciting and has the ability to create chances for his side. He suggests that it is absolutely necessary that Palace hold on to him and reject and resist any overtures from bigger clubs in the summer.
“You would pay money to watch this lad. He’s exciting, unpredictable and creates chances,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“However, a man of Wilfried Zaha’s ability is entitled to score more goals. He managed it against Bournemouth and with a little bit of help from his friends Palace would have come away with a vital victory.
“Zaha is the jewel in the Palace crown and without him the club would struggle. That is why they must resist any overtures from bigger clubs to lure him away from Selhurst Park. Both Crystal Palace and Wilfred Zaha are good for each other.”
However, the situation could change if Palace get relegated to the Championship or any big club come up with a huge money that is too good to turn down. According to reports from The Sun, Spurs are planning to make a bid for the Ivory Coast international in the summer, and Zaha could cost as much as £50 million.
While many Spurs fans think that the club shouldn’t pay such a massive transfer fee for him, his talent has been praised by the fans on numerous occasions this season.