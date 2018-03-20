Garth Crooks comments on Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Garth Crooks has praised the performance of Everton striker Cenk Tosun against Stoke City at the weekend on BBC Sport.
The former Tottenham forward was impressed with Tosun’s display in the Premier League clash against Stoke City at the bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The 26-year-old joined Everton in the January transfer window from Besiktas for a fee in the region of £27 million, according to The Mirror.
The Turkey international initially struggled to settle down and couldn’t make an impact in his first four games.
Sam Allardyce revealed that the striker was struggling to adjust to the pace of the Premier League, and Crooks said that he hasn’t been totally convinced by his performance.
However, Tosun is a quality striker and he responded well with four goals in his last three games, including a brace against Stoke City in tough weather conditions.
Crooks says that the two goals he scored against Stoke are indicative of a natural striker’s instincts. He suggests that Allardyce should be looking to build a platform for next season centring around Tosun who is expected to score heavily, otherwise both the player and the manager will face strong criticism.
“I haven’t been totally convinced by Tosun’s performances since he arrived at Goodison Park and I rather suspect neither has Sam Allardyce,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“To suddenly single Tosun out for special praise is a sure indication of the manager’s relief that the striker [who wasn’t cheap] is now hitting the back of the net on a more regular basis.
“His two goals against Stoke, in appalling conditions, smacked of a natural striker’s instincts. Allardyce now suggests 40 points allows Everton the luxury of building for next season.
“I suggest those building blocks centre on Tosun scoring 20 goals otherwise both manager and striker could end up on Everton’s cutting-room floor.”