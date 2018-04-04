Garry Monk reacts to Birmingham win vs Bolton on Twitter

Garry Monk weaved his magic again as Birmingham City moved out of the relegation zone after their Championship win against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.
After a dismal run of seven defeats, the Blues have bounced back strongly under new manager Monk, who has guided them to their third straight win.
Birmingham defeated Bolton 1-0 away from home, and The Blues have moved five points clear of the relegation zone as a result of this win.
Monk expressed his joy after the match and wrote that he is “Extremely proud” of the players on social networking site Twitter. He wrote:
Extremely proud of our players & supporters.👏🏻👏🏻 Let’s keep fighting, let’s do this together!!! #KRO pic.twitter.com/l48VRVaLwZ
— Garry Monk (@GarryMonk) April 3, 2018
The visitors got the crucial goal towards the end of the first half when Lukas Jutkiewicz swept Jacques Maghoma’s free-kick in to the roof of the net.
Che Adams was shown a red card in the second half, but Birmingham fought resolutely and hung on with 10 men to seal all three points.
Birmingham had 42% possession, and registered 10 shots during the game of which three were on target, according to BBC Sport.
Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:
You’re amazing Garry, but so are we #KRO
— Jo (@joaemp) April 3, 2018
Unreal what you n the staff have done this far. Instilling pride, passion and belief. Keep right on Garry x💙 #bcfc
— Joe Danks (@danksy1505) April 3, 2018
Thank you @GarryMonk, you’ve reignited my love for my club! Massive improvement, and an amazing bond built already! KRO Garry #kro #bcfc
— Jake Woodward-Jones (@bcfcwoody97) April 3, 2018
Connection with management, players, and fans is something we’ve seriously lacked this season, breath of fresh air
— dale (@dpj94) April 3, 2018
I just want to say Thankyou. 1 month ago, I had no hope, now I’m full of it and have lost my voice. What a result today, Thankyou. #BCFC
— JS (@JotaEdition) April 3, 2018
Another great result and another step in the right direction. Great job so far Garry, congratulations to you and the boys on a fantastic result.
— Kieran Bales (@kiebales_) April 3, 2018