Garry Monk reacts to Birmingham win vs Bolton on Twitter

4 April, 2018 Birmingham City, English Championship, Site News

Garry Monk weaved his magic again as Birmingham City moved out of the relegation zone after their Championship win against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

After a dismal run of seven defeats, the Blues have bounced back strongly under new manager Monk, who has guided them to their third straight win.

Birmingham defeated Bolton 1-0 away from home, and The Blues have moved five points clear of the relegation zone as a result of this win.

Monk expressed his joy after the match and wrote that he is “Extremely proud” of the players on social networking site Twitter. He wrote:

The visitors got the crucial goal towards the end of the first half when Lukas Jutkiewicz swept Jacques Maghoma’s free-kick in to the roof of the net.

Che Adams was shown a red card in the second half, but Birmingham fought resolutely and hung on with 10 men to seal all three points.

Birmingham had 42% possession, and registered 10 shots during the game of which three were on target, according to BBC Sport.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:

