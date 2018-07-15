Gary Lineker showers praise on Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has become the first English player to win the World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986.
The England striker scored six goals in Russia and helped his team reach the semi-final, where they lost 2-1 against Croatia.
The 24-year-old, who went into this prestigious competition on the back of a phenomenal 2017-18 campaign, proved to be an influential figure for Gareth Southgate’s side in the World Cup.
Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Kane for this wonderful achievement.
Congratulations to @HKane on winning the golden boot. Welcome to the club, young man.
Kane netted twice in the Group G opener against Tunisia as England won 2-1.
He then scored a hat-trick in England’s 6-1 win over Panama, and scored a penalty against Colombia in the last-16 clash.
However, he failed to get on the score sheet in the quarter-final win against Sweden, and the following defeats against Croatia and Belgium.
Despite this brilliant achievement there are many supporters, especially from rival clubs, who aren’t impressed with Kane and feel he doesn’t deserve the award.
Totally undeserved
— NeVi (@EkdNaveed) July 15, 2018
Penalties, tap-ins and 1 header and 1 deflection 😂😂😂😂
— Ruler 📏 (@Roelzzzzz) July 15, 2018
Harry Kane, the worst player ever to win the golden boot at a WC
— Jorginho (@nazhanCfc) July 15, 2018
Most undeserved golden boot in football history. 3 penalties, 2 tap ins and 1 that come of his arse.
— Hasan Ali (@a786hasan1) July 15, 2018
Wow 3 penaltys 1 lucky bounce and 2 corners
— Lukas Büttner (@buetti171) July 15, 2018
Worst golden boot winner ever to be fair
— Mo (@Mo72209117) July 15, 2018
3 penalties. 2 headed tap ins. 1 deflection he knew nothing about. 2 bottle jobs in the 1/4 and semi finals. Well done window licker.
— CJayAFC (@Charlie_Jay_) July 15, 2018
The poorest collection of goalsever for a golden boot. Mad.
— Phil Powell (@PhiliPowell) July 15, 2018