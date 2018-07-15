Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker showers praise on Harry Kane

15 July, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has become the first English player to win the World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986.

The England striker scored six goals in Russia and helped his team reach the semi-final, where they lost 2-1 against Croatia.

The 24-year-old, who went into this prestigious competition on the back of a phenomenal 2017-18 campaign, proved to be an influential figure for Gareth Southgate’s side in the World Cup.

Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Kane for this wonderful achievement.

Kane netted twice in the Group G opener against Tunisia as England won 2-1.

He then scored a hat-trick in England’s 6-1 win over Panama, and scored a penalty against Colombia in the last-16 clash.

However, he failed to get on the score sheet in the quarter-final win against Sweden, and the following defeats against Croatia and Belgium.

Despite this brilliant achievement there are many supporters, especially from rival clubs, who aren’t impressed with Kane and feel he doesn’t deserve the award.

