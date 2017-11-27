Gareth Bale’s agent responds to transfer rumours amid Man United interest

Gareth Bale has enjoyed a bittersweet time in Madrid ever since his world record transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.
Despite winning three UEFA Champions League titles and a La Liga trophy among others, the Welshman has endured a terrible battle with injuries in the Spanish capital and it has continued this season as well.
There has been a general consensus that the former Tottenham Hotspur star is no longer Zinedine Zidane’s first choice as Marco Asensio and Isco have thrived in his absence. Manchester United are rumoured to be monitoring his situation at Real with many speculating that a bidding war to bring him to Old Trafford next summer is inevitable.
But Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has quashed those rumours by insisting that his client is going nowhere.
“He loves Madrid, the city, life and he loves the club. Of course it hurts him when the people don’t support him and they do with other players who aren’t so good,” he said.
“He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid.
“It’s crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don’t understand it, fans should understand this and know how good he is.”
Barnett then went on to criticise the Spanish press while claiming that they write “garbage”.
“I think that those who write these stories should go back to school and learn what journalism should be like, it’s not inventing stories,” he said.
“I do not want to get angry because I read invented stories.
“Some journalists in Spain write garbage, they aren’t based on football reasons and this is a mistake.
They don’t take the time to analyse what he has done. The fans should adore him.”
Bale who is still sidelined with injury is expected to return to first team action in the Copa del Rey second leg tie against Fuenlabrada.