Gareth Bale reportedly open to Tottenham switch

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is reportedly open to a return to Tottenham, so much so that he is even prepared to take a pay-cut if a move can happen.
Bale produced a stunning 29-minute cameo on Saturday as he came off the bench to score a brace and guide Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool during the Champions League final in Kiev.
However, despite his heroics, the Welshman is unsettled in the Spanish capital due to the lack of regular playing time which he has received during the past season.
He is also said to not enjoy a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, with Ronaldo’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu also the subject of speculation, Bale could opt to remain at the club if he is offered regular playing time next season by the club’s hierarchy.
Following Real’s Champions League victory, Ronaldo dropped a bombshell and hinted that he may play his football away from Madrid this season.
Bale also indicated that he was not satisfied as he believes that he should not have started on the bench, saying: “I want to enjoy this moment first, then rest over the summer and I’m sure we’ll sit down at the table and see what’s for the best,”
“For me personally, I feel like I should be playing week in, week out and I haven’t been.
“I’ve been doing well, scoring goals, but I haven’t been playing as much as I would like so, as I said, I am going to have to sit down over the summer and seriously consider what we do next.”