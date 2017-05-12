Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with the Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the past.
The Old Trafford outfit wanted to sign him during his time at Tottenham but the move never materialised and the Welshman ended up joining Los Blancos.
According to Independent, the Red Devils will get another chance to sign the player this summer. Apparently, Bale is ready to join Jose Mourinho’s side if the Spanish giants decide to sell him.
The Real Madrid hierarchy is thought to be frustrated with his injury issues and the fact that the side are playing better without him has forced them to consider a sale. However, the report adds that Florentino Perez is a fan of the Welshman and he wants to keep Bale at the club.
Furthermore, Bale is also happy with life at Santiago Bernabeu and is not angling for a transfer. However, should the club decide to sell him he is open to joining Manchester United.
The report adds that Jose Mourinho is still undecided on the situation and the former Chelsea boss prefers Willian instead.
There is no doubt that Gareth Bale is a better player than the Brazilian but it seems that Willian’s industry has impressed Mourinho a lot.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United make a move for the South American at the end of this season. Conte has preferred Pedro over Willian quite often this season and therefore a transfer cannot be ruled out if a substantial offer comes in.