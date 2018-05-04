Gareth Bale agrees Tottenham return, Real Madrid eyeing Harry Kane

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham this summer.
As per the latest reports, the Welshman has agreed to join Spurs at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a deal now.
Apparently, United were interested in the player as well but the arrival of Alexis Sanchez has changed things.
Bale joined Real Madrid for a fee of £86m, five years ago. Los Blancos will be looking to recoup most of that if Spurs come calling. As per the reports, Real Madrid want to include Harry Kane in the deal.
It will be interesting to see whether Daniel Levy is willing to lose his star striker in return for Bale and some cash. Kane has been Tottenham’s best player for a while and he is one of the best strikers in the world. The same cannot be said about Gareth Bale right now. Injuries have stopped him from fulfilling his potential at Bernabeu and he is struggling to recapture his best form right now.
Apparently, Spurs are holding out for an overall package deal of £155million.
The 28-year-old is still a world class player on his day but he needs time to rediscover his form and fitness.
