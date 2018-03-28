Gabriel Jesus turns down £90,000-a-week offer from Man City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has turned down a contract offer from the Premier League leaders.
The Premier League giants offered him a one-year extension that will keep him at Etihad until 2023.
According to reports, the Brazilian forward is looking for wages in the region of £100,000-a-week and the Etihad outfit offered him a package worth £90,000 a week.
The South American attacker earns around £65,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium now.
Jesus has been very good for Pep Guardiola’s side this season and City are keen on extending his deal. It will be interesting to see whether a compromise is reached anytime soon.
Reports claim that the player is now focused on the World Cup and he will begin discussions after the tournament is over.
Jesus is expected to spearhead Brazil’s attack in Russia this summer. The young forward will be hoping to make his mark on the international stage like he has done in the Premier League.
The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for Manchester City this season.