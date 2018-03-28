Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Gabby Agbonlahor set to leave Aston Villa this summer

28 March, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa will release Gabriel Agbonlahor at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old striker has been ineffective for the Championship outfit for a while now and his 17-year stay at Villa Park is set to come to an end.

As per the reports, Agbonlahor is planning to join the MLS in the summer.

The Aston Villa forward had some memorable seasons in the Premier League when Martin O’Neill was in charge of the Villans. Agbonlahor managed to guide his side to three consecutive top-six finishes back then. However, he has managed to score just twice since relegation.

The £25,000 a week striker won’t be the only one leaving Aston Villa this summer. Telegraph believes that Ross McCormack and Micah Richards will also be released by the Championship outfit.

Steve Bruce wants to renew John Terry’s contract for another season and it will be interesting to see whether the former Chelsea captain can guide his side to the Premier League now.

Aston Villa fans reacted to the news of Agbonlahor’s departure on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

 

