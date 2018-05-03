Supporters are delighted that Arsenal defender Rob Holding is the latest player to sign a contract extension. The 22-year-old has yet to nail down a starting place in the first-team but could have a bright future at the Emirates now he’s set to stay in London for another four years.
Arsenal fans haven’t seen a lot of Holding this season, with the defender making just seven Premier League starts, but he could become more of a regular in 2018/19. He was suffering from a lack of confidence earlier in the campaign but the news has been met with positivity.
Signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2016, the England u21 international has made 42 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. Holding is low down in the pecking order, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Calum Chambers and Per Mertesacker ahead of him, but his situation may change soon.
With Mertesacker retiring in the summer to become Arsenal’s new Head of Academy, Mustafi struggling for consistency ever since joining the side in 2016 and Laurent Koscielny struggling with a chronic achilles injury that has stopped him playing three games in a week in 2018, Holding could get more playing time next season.
