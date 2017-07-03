Fulham’s Tom Cairney signs new deal amid Newcastle interest

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has extended his contract at the London club. The Cottagers have confirmed the news via their official Twitter handle:
CONFIRMED: The Club is thrilled to announce that Tom Cairney has extended his #FFC contract ✍️🔥 #aintnobody
👉 https://t.co/ZtpQxG6dfc pic.twitter.com/lyRXtInGKG
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 3, 2017
According to the club’s official website, the new deal will keep Cairney at the club till 2021, with Fulham holding an option of extending the contract further by 12 months.
The news will come as a blow to Newcastle who were reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer.
Rafael Benitez is on the lookout for a solid central midfielder, and earmarked Cairney as a perfect fit for his side. However, the Spaniard will now have to turn his attention elsewhere.
Cairney joined Fulham in 2015 and instantly made a strong impression. The Scotland International scored 13 goals and produced 10 assists last season, and his driving force from midfield was the main reason behind Fulham’s impressive 2016/17 campaign.
However, he appears to have outgrown the Championship and a move to the Premier League this summer would have helped him grow as a player.
However, he has decided to commit his future at the London club, which could turn out to be a wise move as well. Fulham reached Championship play-off semi-finals last season and will be aiming for promotion next season.