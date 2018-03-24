Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks could join Everton on a free transfer

Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks could end up joining Everton at the end of this season.
The Championship defender is out of contract at the end of this season and the Toffees are keen on landing him on a free transfer.
Back in January, Fredericks revealed that he is happy at Fulham and that he is looking to stay at the club. However, his contract situation has not been sorted yet and the defender seems destined to leave.
Everton are in need some defensive depth and Fredericks would be a decent addition for them.
Jonjoe Kenny and Seamus Coleman are the only right backs at the club right now. Coleman is a fantastic fullback, but he is 29 years old and Kenny is simply not ready to start every week.
The pacy defender was linked with a move to West Ham earlier this season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Everton need to add some depth to their left back position as well and the Toffees should look to take advantage of Luke Shaw’s problems at Old Trafford and bring him to Goodison Park for a knockdown price.