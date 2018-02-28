Fulham will look to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer

Fulham are looking to sign the on-loan Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent deal.
The Serbian has been very impressive for the Championship outfit since his loan move to Craven Cottage and Slavisa Jokanovic has decided to sign him permanently.
As per the reports, Fulham will make their move once the promotion is secured. Jokanovic knows that he will need more cash in order to sign players like Mitrovic and therefore securing promotion is imperative.
Mitrovic has scored twice in five appearances for the Londoners so far and he could play a vital role for them in the remaining games.
The Championship outfit are five points clear of the seventh place and if they can maintain their current form, they could be in the Premier League next season.
The Serbian had a torrid time at Newcastle United and it will be interesting to see whether he stays in England beyond this summer.
Mitrovic has been linked with a return to Belgium with Anderlecht.