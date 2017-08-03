Fulham vs Norwich Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

Fulham vs Norwich Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture.
Fulham vs Norwich
English Championship 2017/18
5th August, 15:00 pm BST
Craven Cottage, London
Live Stream: Watch Fulham vs Norwich live on Bet365
Fulham vs Norwich Preview
Fulham host Norwich in their Championship opener this weekend and the Londoners will be hoping to extend their impressive run of form against the Canaries with a win.
Jokanovic’s men were quite impressive towards the end of last season and they will be hoping to secure a playoff place this year. Despite their poor transfer business this summer, they are a well-organised unit and Norwich will need to be at their best to win here.
Meanwhile, Daniel Farke won’t have the easiest of debut in English football. The Norwich manager will need to upset the odds in order to secure his first win this week.
Norwich have not beaten Fulham away from home since 1986 and changing that record won’t be easy.
Fulham vs Norwich Team News
Fulham have a fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend’s visit of Norwich. New signings Oliver Norwood, Ibrahima Cisse, Aboubakar Kamara and Marcelo Djalo are all expected to feature this weekend.
Norwich have a number of injuries to deal with this weekend. The likes of Pritchard, Klose and Thompson are all ruled out. Naismith is suspended after picking up a red card towards the end of last season.
Possible Fulham Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Bettinelli; Fredericks, Ream, Kalas, Sessegnon; Johansen, McDonald, Cairney; Ayite, Aluko, Piazon
Possible Norwich Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Martin, Franke, Zimmermann, Husband; Reed, Tettey; Watkins, Maddison, Wildschut; Jerome
Fulham vs Norwich Betting Tips
Fulham are undefeated in 17 of their last 18 matches against Norwich in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win this weekend.
Fulham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 matches against Norwich in all competitions. They have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches against. Bet on a high scoring game this weekend.
Fulham vs Norwich Prediction
Norwich are plagued with injuries right now and it won’t be easy for them away from home. Fulham are the better team here and they have a history of doing well against the Canaries.
A home win seems quite likely this weekend.
Fulham 3-0 Norwich