Fulham vs Leeds Injury Update and Predicted Lineups

3 April, 2018 English Championship, Fulham, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Fulham host Leeds United in the Championship later tonight and the Londoners will be looking to close in on Cardiff with a win.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men will be aiming for automatic promotion this season and this is a must-win game for them.

Meanwhile, Leeds United picked up a 2-1 win over Bolton in the last game and Paul Heckingbottom will be expecting another impressive showing here. The win over Bolton was their second win in 16 games.

Fulham are in spectacular form right now and they will be looking to pile further misery on Leeds with a home win. The Cottagers are unbeaten in the last 17 league games and they will be firm favourites to win here.

Leeds will be without the likes of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Laurens De Bock heading into this game. Conor Shaughnessy, Tyler Roberts and Kemar Roofe are ruled out as well.

Fulham have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Fulham Starting Lineup: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett; Cairney, McDonald, Johansen; Sessegnon, Piazon, Mitrovic

Predicted Leeds United Starting Lineup: Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Pennington, Jansson, Berardi; Saiz, Vieira, Forshaw, Hernandez; Ekuban, Lasogga

Score Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Leeds

