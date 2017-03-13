Fulham vs Blackburn: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Fulham vs Blackburn Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of midweek’s Championship fixture.
Fulham vs Blackburn
Championship 2016/17
14th March, 19:45 pm BST
Craven Cottage, London
How to follow: BBC local radio
Fulham stunned everyone after registering a fantastic 3-1 victory over league leaders, Newcastle United, last Saturday. In the process, the Cottagers managed a league double over the Magpies.
They maintain their position in the top 10, and will move into the play-off positions with victory against the Rovers. They remain undefeated in their last five matches, but most importantly, they’ve a solid record at home where they are undefeated in their last six games.
Slaviša Jokanović has no fresh injury worries at the moment. Lucas Pizon, on-loan from Chelsea, remains out with a fractured jaw. Floyd Ayite, who missed the last three matches, is doubtful for this tie.
Predicted starting line ups for Fulham (4-2-3-1): Button, Odol, Kalas, Ream, Malone, Johanssen, McDonald, Kebano, Cairney, Sessegnon, Aluko.
Blackburn have recovered well post January, and have lost only twice in their last 10 Championship matches. Rovers are unbeaten in their last five games and are heading into this tie on the back of two successive draws against Cardiff and Norwich.
Tony Mowbray’s side are sitting uncomfortably in 22nd position, and need wins under their belt to secure themselves from getting relegated.
Sam Gallagher and Charlie Mulgrew both missed Rovers’ 2-2 draw at Norwich last Saturday with hamstring problems. Both are doubtful for this one.
Adam Henley and Corry Evans are closing in on returns from injury, but won’t be available for this game.
Predicted Blackburn Rovers starting XI (4-4-2): Steele, Williams, Hoban, Lenihan, Nyambe, Feeney, Guthrie, Lowe, Bennett, Graham, Emnes.
FULHAM VS BLACKBURN ROVERS KEY STATS
1 – Blackburn have won just once in their last five league visits to Craven Cottage.
8 – Danny Graham (Blackburn top scorer) hasn’t scored in his last eight games in the competition
8 – Blackburn have failed to win in their last eight away Championship matches
11 -Fulham are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home matches in the Championship
Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Blackburn Rovers