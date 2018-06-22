Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fulham submit bid for Matt Targett, fans react on Twitter

Fulham submit bid for Matt Targett, fans react on Twitter

22 June, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Fulham, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours


Fulham are hoping to sign Matt Targett from Southampton this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Cottagers on loan during the second half of last season and he had a very impressive spell with them.

Targett helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League and he made 21 starts for Jokanovic’s side last season.

It is clear that the Saints left back is a key part of Jokanovic’s plans next season and he would be a superb signing for them.

Apart from being a good full back, Targett has adapted to Fulham’s way of playing and therefore he will make an instant impact next season.

Sky Sports claims that Southampton are not willing to sell the 22 year old but Fulham have submitted a £10m bid.

It will be interesting to see whether the player decides to force a move now. He is unlikely to start for Saints ahead of Bertrand and he cannot afford to waste away on the bench.

Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the news.

Man City agree deal for Jorginho, Guardiola lands highly-rated star, agent confirms
Liverpool could agree deal for Strakosha, big call by Klopp, bad news for Karius

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com