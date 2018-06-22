Fulham submit bid for Matt Targett, fans react on Twitter

Fulham are hoping to sign Matt Targett from Southampton this summer.
The 22-year-old joined the Cottagers on loan during the second half of last season and he had a very impressive spell with them.
Targett helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League and he made 21 starts for Jokanovic’s side last season.
It is clear that the Saints left back is a key part of Jokanovic’s plans next season and he would be a superb signing for them.
Apart from being a good full back, Targett has adapted to Fulham’s way of playing and therefore he will make an instant impact next season.
Sky Sports claims that Southampton are not willing to sell the 22 year old but Fulham have submitted a £10m bid.
It will be interesting to see whether the player decides to force a move now. He is unlikely to start for Saints ahead of Bertrand and he cannot afford to waste away on the bench.
Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the news.
I’d go 15mill for targett. He’s worth it
— Brendan cronin (@bwcronin) June 22, 2018
Fulham should try their best to sign Matt Targett . Aslong as he worth the asking price that saints value him as.
— Lewis Johnston (@LewisLew10) June 22, 2018
— Rory Smith (@rorysmith023) June 22, 2018
Be great to sign him permanently
— Lewis Johnston (@LewisLew10) June 22, 2018
£10m for Targett is maybe a bit high but I would love him back @FulhamFC
— ★ S1 ★ (@S1PRODUCER) June 22, 2018
£10m for Targett? Is that it? Pocket change. We’re rich, money to bloody Danny BURN. Pay up and get on with the rest
— Christian Paul (@cpaul_ffc) June 22, 2018
We should just pay whatever it costs for Targett tbh
— ★ S1 ★ (@S1PRODUCER) June 22, 2018