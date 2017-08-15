Fulham set to sign Liverpool youngster

Fulham are on the brink of signing Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The 20-year-old winger was sought after by a number of clubs in the Championship including Aston Villa, Derby County and Middlesborough but it seems that Fulham have won the race to secure his services.
Ojo was part of the brilliant England Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in South Korea in June this year. With Liverpool well stocked in the wide areas with Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and new summer signing Mohamed Salah, manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the youngster would benefit from regular playing time to mature as a footballer.
The Liverpool academy graduate joined the club’s youth set up as a 14-year-old back in 2011 from MK Dons. Ojo has represented England in all youth levels from the Under-16s to the Under-20s. He has had previous loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fulham have held talks with the player’s representatives in London last week and a deal to bring him to Craven Cottage could be announced shortly.
Ojo’s progress was stagnated last year due to a stress fracture in his back but the player looks to have recovered well from the setback and raring to deliver for the Cottagers.