Keeping hold of Ryan Sessegnon vital to Fulham’s top flight hopes

Fulham’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley sees them return to the top flight after a four year absence.
Tom Cairney’s 23rd minute goal was the difference between the two sides and hands the London side the keys to a massive financial windfall.
Sportlens takes a look at five key talking points about Fulham’s ascension into the Premier League.
Sessegnon must stay
Ryan Sessegnon is ready to make his mark in the Premier League.
The 18-year-old further enhanced his reputation with the pass that created Cairney’s goal and he looked a constant threat throughout the game.
The £50 million rated teenager has already attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Fulham must pull out all the stops to retain his services this summer.
Fulham may need to reign in expansive style
Slavisa Jokanovic has implemented a pleasing style of football at Fulham, but whether they can carry that forward into the Premier League is debatable.
Villa created numerous chances that superior teams would have taken, so Fulham could pay the price if they play the same way in the Premier League.
Fulham strike it lucky
Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth an additional £160 million, spread over three years, which obviously makes a huge difference to the club’s finances.
The bottom three sides raked in almost £100m each last term, highlighting the riches currently on offer in the English game.
Increases in merchandising and potential sponsorship deals will keep they cash tills ringing at Craven Cottage – the key now will be finding a way to stay in the top flight.
A permanent deal for Mitrovic is a must
The striker, on loan from Newcastle United, has to be one of the best signings made during the January transfer window.
He scored 12 goals in 13 games for Fulham and showed why the Magpies shelled out £13m to secure his services.
The 23-year-old has looked a good fit for Fulham and signing him on a permanent basis should be one of their main priorities this summer.
Jokanovic deserves a new contract
This is the second time Jokanovic has taken a side into the Premier League, having won promotion with Watford in 2015.
However, he failed to agree a new deal at Vicarage Road and was replaced by Quique Sanchez Flores.
Jokanovic has just one year left on his contract with Fulham, but he has done enough to earn himself a new deal.