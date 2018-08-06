Fulham made £9m offer for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata – Rodgers must take a bold decision

According to reports from The Times, Premier League new comer Fulham have submitted a formal offer to sign Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata from Celtic in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Cottagers have offered £9 million to sign the Belgian international who took part for his country during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Boyata joined the Bhoys in 2015 from Manchester City and has been a regular member for Brendan Rodgers’s side. He is a key player for the club, but the money offered for him is equally tempting.
The 27-year-old has just 12 months left on his present deal, and the Celtic boss is hoping that he will sign a contract extension at the club.
It creates an interesting situation for Rodgers and the former Liverpool manager needs to make a bold decision with only a few days remaining in the transfer window.
He is a key player, and Celtic do not want to sell him. But, at the same time, the Hoops could lose him for free next summer and and from the financial point of view it would be a disaster. The money being offered is equally tempting and Rodgers still has the time to find an able replacement before Thursday’s deadline day.