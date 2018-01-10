Fulham issue ‘hands-off’ warning to Tottenham and Man Utd

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan has insisted that full-back Ryan Sessegnon will not be sold this month.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been strongly linked with the 17-year-old, but Khan says he will not be allowed to leave the club at the moment.
“As it’s been the subject of a great deal of speculation, I’d like to announce that Ryan Sessegnon is staying with Fulham Football Club and will not be departing during this January transfer window,” he told the Telegraph.
“Ryan is a very important part of the Fulham family, and we’re grateful that he’ll be with us as we fight to achieve promotion this season.”
Fulham are currently tenth in the Championship, four points adrift of the play-off places.
Sessegnon has quickly developed into one of the most sought-after players in England since making his senior debut in August 2016.
He has scored 12 goals in 51 appearances in the Championship and has also represented England at U16, U17 and U19 level.
Spurs and United were believed to be willing to pay £30 million plus add-ons for the defender, but that fee could rise even further if Sessegnon continues to impress.