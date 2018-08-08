Fulham fans react to Tony Khan’s tweet regarding Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham are ready to reject any bids for their highly talented left-back Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
The club’s Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, Tony Khan has tweeted that Sessegnon is a key member of the Fulham squad and he will not be sold at any price.
We’re not selling @ryansessegnon. We’ve never considered it! I couldn’t sit back and read these false rumors anymore, had to say something. Ryan’s key to this @fulhamfc squad; he’s one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for @premierleague success. Come on Fulham!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 8, 2018
The versatile young full-back was linked with a move away from the club after his stunning performances in the Championship last term.
It seems that Sessegnon will continue to impress for Jokanovic’s side next season.
The 18-year-old can operate as a winger as well and it will be interesting to see how Jokanovic uses him in the Premier League.
The arrival of Schurrle suggests that Sessegnon could be used as an attacking left back next term. The German plays is expected to start as a left winger.
The Fulham fans will be delighted to see the ambition shown by the club and their determination to hold on to their key players.
The likes of Tom Cairney signed a new deal with the club earlier this summer and now Sessegnon staying will be a massive boost for them.
Here is how some of the Fulham fans reacted to Tony Khan’s tweet.
