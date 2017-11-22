Fulham fans react to Ryan Sessegnon’s hattrick against Sheffield United

Fulham secured a thrilling 5-4 win over Sheffield United in the Championship last night.
17 year old left back Ryan Sessegnon scored a memorable hat-trick to earn the three points for his side. The prodigiously talented defender has been linked with several Premier League clubs recently and this performance will continue to raise eyebrows.
Fulham fans seemed delighted with Sessegnon’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their views on the game and the player.
Here is what they had to say about Sessegnon and his hattrick against Sheffield United.
Ryan Sessegnon is bigger than this club
— 🅱️usani. (@ChristianeCOYW) November 21, 2017
When’s Real Madrid making a bid?
— James (@JamesTay2000) November 21, 2017
🎼HE’S ONE OF OUR OWN🎼
— Brendan Mcgowan (@themcgoos65) November 21, 2017
Stay until we win champions league please ❤️
— • (@Kebxno) November 21, 2017
Well done Sess many congratulations. Now let’s push on into prem.
— Fulham Pete (@HammyenderP) November 22, 2017
It will be interesting to see whether Fulham manage to hold on to the young defender beyond this season. Quite a few Premier League giants need a specialist left back and they could come in for Sessegnon.
The likes of Manchester United, Spurs, City and Liverpool could all use someone like him.
Sessegnon has the ability to guide Fulham to the Premier League next season but the Londoners cannot afford to sell him just yet. They will need players like him to survive in the Premier League as well.
Also, the left back is yet to reach his peak and he will command a higher fee in the future.