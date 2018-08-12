Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fulham fans react to Fabri’s display vs Crystal Palace

Fulham crashed to a 2-0 home defeat on the opening day of the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

The newly-promoted side started the game well with their free-flowing attacking football but they were undone by goals in either half from Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha.

Jokanovic will be disappointed with the start his side have made after the massive outlay this summer.

Fulham were one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer and they signed players with a combined worth of around £100m.

The home fans were particularly unimpressed with new signing Fabri’s display. The former Deportivo keeper had a very poor start to life at Fulham and it will be interesting to see whether the Cottagers decide to bring in Sergio Rico for the next game.

Fabri’s error allowed Zaha to score the second goal for Palace. The 30-year-old was too quick to come off his line and he opened up a favourable angle for the Palace winger to shoot.

The on-loan Sevilla keeper is expected to be the number one keeper at the club anyway.

Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the 30-year-old’s display against the Eagles yesterday.

 

 

 

 

