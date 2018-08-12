Fulham fans react to Fabri’s display vs Crystal Palace

Fulham crashed to a 2-0 home defeat on the opening day of the Premier League against Crystal Palace.
The newly-promoted side started the game well with their free-flowing attacking football but they were undone by goals in either half from Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha.
Jokanovic will be disappointed with the start his side have made after the massive outlay this summer.
Fulham were one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer and they signed players with a combined worth of around £100m.
The home fans were particularly unimpressed with new signing Fabri’s display. The former Deportivo keeper had a very poor start to life at Fulham and it will be interesting to see whether the Cottagers decide to bring in Sergio Rico for the next game.
Fabri’s error allowed Zaha to score the second goal for Palace. The 30-year-old was too quick to come off his line and he opened up a favourable angle for the Palace winger to shoot.
The on-loan Sevilla keeper is expected to be the number one keeper at the club anyway.
Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to the 30-year-old’s display against the Eagles yesterday.
Fabri is the worst keeper I have ever seen
— Theo (@tezzer18) August 11, 2018
Might as well sub the keeper at this stage, Fabri is having a mare. #ffc
— Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) August 11, 2018
Rico needs to play over Fabri
— Big Barda (@NickiiDupre) August 11, 2018
WHAT IS FABRI DOING???
— The Doge of DUUUUUVALLLLL (@Duval_Doge) August 11, 2018
Fabri is a disgrace 😡😡😡
— Ashkan Liaghat (@ashkanliaghat) August 11, 2018
i’m really not convinced by Fabri
— Mils (@ameliapza) August 11, 2018
We should learn from this. Fabri made a big mistake for the second goal, Christie and Bryan looked really good, Seri will be a big player for us, Mitro was Mitro, absolutely everywhere, we will get better once this squad has gelled.
— Busani. (@ChristianeCOYW) August 11, 2018
Fabri is the worst signing of the summer in the prem. Shit Bravo.
— Nathan Burn (@NathanNTFC) August 11, 2018
thought there was basically nothing fabri could have done about the first goal.
the second whoo boy
— Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) August 11, 2018
Fabri looking dire here. Lots of good signs today as a team but some lack of composure at times. #ffc @FulhamFC #coyw pic.twitter.com/5c0uFlzhoX
— Grant FFC (@GCHTX) August 11, 2018
The team needs to gel but there is clearly potential to have a really good side however Fabri was awful and I think Christie is not premier league quality (bad crossing and losing the ball constantly in the wide area). Seri, Chambers, LeMarchand all had a good game as new signing
— Gabriel Dupuy (@Gabrielffc1879) August 11, 2018
My #ffc player ratings:
Fabri – 4
Christie – 4
Chambers – 6
Le Marchand – 5
Bryan – 6
McDonald – 5
Seri – 8 ⭐️
Cairney – 7
Sessegnon – 5 (6 as LW)
Mitrovic – 5
Schurrle – 6
—
Kamara – 4
Johansen – 4
Vietto – 5
— Alex (@PurePower__) August 11, 2018
Fabri is terrible. Who the hell recommended him? Waste of £5m
— FulhamsFinest (@FulhamsFinest) August 11, 2018