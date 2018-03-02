Fulham fancied to deliver 9/1 blow to Derby’s promotion hopes

Derby County host Fulham on Saturday aiming to end a run of four games without a win in the Championship.
The visitors are unbeaten in the last 12 league games and are now just one point behind Derby as the race to secure a play-off place hots up.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton is backing Fulham to continue their excellent form with a 2-1 success this weekend (9/1 with Sky Bet).
“Derby will be starting to get a little bit nervous that it’s all happening again,” he said.
“They looked so assured a few weeks ago, but now have just one win in their last seven and they are drifting back down the table.
“Fulham, meanwhile, are absolutely flying and will be full of confidence heading to Pride Park, especially after that victory over Wolves last week.
“I think Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will claim all three points.”
The two sides drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage back in November, but Fulham’s form has improved significantly since then.
Derby are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Fulham on offer at 7/4. The draw is available at 12/5.