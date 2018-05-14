Fulham vs Derby County confirmed starting line-ups

Fulham host Derby County in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final on Monday needing to pull back a one goal deficit if they are to progress to the final at Wembley.
Derby’s Cameron Jerome scored his fifth goal in four games on Friday, powering home a superb header from Craig Forsyth’s cross during the first-half.
The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage back in September, although Fulhams’s form improved significantly during the second half of the season.
Oliver Norwood had put the hosts ahead with a free-kick that fizzed past Scott Carson, but Matej Vydra’s second-half goal earned a point for Derby.
Fulham have won just two of their last 12 meetings with Derby, but they are favourites to triumph on Monday.
The home side are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Derby available at 9/2 and the draw on offer at 29/10.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
1⃣ change for #FFC, as @Aboukamara47 is brought into the starting XI#COYW pic.twitter.com/OOhsIuMZgS
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 14, 2018
Your #DCFC team to face @FulhamFC in tonight's @SkyBetChamp Play-Off Semi-Final Second-Leg, #dcfcfans… 🐑 pic.twitter.com/ObhJ9JcoiG
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 14, 2018