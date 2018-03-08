Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon wants Tottenham move

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon.
According to latest reports, the Londoners are in pole position to sign the 17-year-old this summer. Apparently, Sessegnon favours a move to Spurs.
Sessegnon prefers to play for Mauricio Pochettino because of the Argentine’s track record with youngsters. The Spurs boss has done very well to improve young players throughout his managerial career.
The versatile defender can operate as a fullback as well as a winger and he would be the ideal successor for Danny Rose. The Tottenham defender has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent months.
Sessegnon has already scored 14 goals this season and Fulham value him at around £50million. It will be interesting to see whether Spurs are willing to break the bank for his services.
Apparently, the Londoners are willing to pay £35m for Sessegnon.
Reports also claim that City, United and Liverpool are interested in the defender as well.